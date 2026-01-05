Miraculous Recovery: Damien Martyn's Unexpected Comeback

Former Australia cricket star Damien Martyn has made an unexpected recovery from a medically induced coma following a battle with meningitis in a Gold Coast hospital.

Cricket Australia has confirmed the World Cup winner, aged 54, is expected to be transferred out of the intensive care unit soon.

Fox Sports Australia reported during the fifth Ashes test that Martyn is now awake and communicating with family. Longtime teammate Adam Gilchrist shared that Martyn is grateful for the immense support from the cricket community.

