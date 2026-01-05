Left Menu

Miraculous Recovery: Damien Martyn's Unexpected Comeback

Damien Martyn, former Australian cricket star, has made a surprising recovery from a coma induced by meningitis. Recovering in a Gold Coast hospital, Martyn's health has improved, enabling him to communicate with loved ones. Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist commends the global support, attributing this to Martyn's positive turn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:31 IST
Miraculous Recovery: Damien Martyn's Unexpected Comeback
Damien Martyn
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia cricket star Damien Martyn has made an unexpected recovery from a medically induced coma following a battle with meningitis in a Gold Coast hospital.

Cricket Australia has confirmed the World Cup winner, aged 54, is expected to be transferred out of the intensive care unit soon.

Fox Sports Australia reported during the fifth Ashes test that Martyn is now awake and communicating with family. Longtime teammate Adam Gilchrist shared that Martyn is grateful for the immense support from the cricket community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

 India
2
Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

 Global
3
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two pollution control vessels, in Goa.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra P...

 India
4
Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026