Rebel Candidate Challenges Opponent in Thane Polls

In a dramatic twist to the Thane Municipal Corporation polls, rebel candidate Nitin Landge has issued a bold challenge to his opponent, Siddharth Pandey, the Shiv Sena's nominee.

Landge has declared that he would withdraw from the electoral race if Pandey can prove the existence of any development initiatives in the community.

Expressing disappointment over being denied a party nomination, Landge accused internal politics of derailing merit-based candidacies. Despite this, he vowed to continue his fight for the community, highlighting the symbolic 'coconut' as a sign of good fortune for his campaign.

