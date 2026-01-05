Left Menu

Rebel Candidate Challenges Opponent in Thane Polls

Nitin Landge, contesting as an independent in the Thane Municipal Corporation polls, challenges Shiv Sena's Siddharth Pandey to demonstrate any development initiatives. Landge, frustrated by internal party politics, remains committed to serving the community, while emphasizing the symbolism of his election campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:46 IST
Rebel Candidate Challenges Opponent in Thane Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist to the Thane Municipal Corporation polls, rebel candidate Nitin Landge has issued a bold challenge to his opponent, Siddharth Pandey, the Shiv Sena's nominee.

Landge has declared that he would withdraw from the electoral race if Pandey can prove the existence of any development initiatives in the community.

Expressing disappointment over being denied a party nomination, Landge accused internal politics of derailing merit-based candidacies. Despite this, he vowed to continue his fight for the community, highlighting the symbolic 'coconut' as a sign of good fortune for his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

 Global
2
Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

 Finland
3
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

 India
4
Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026