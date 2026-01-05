Left Menu

Electoral Process Unrest: Voter Verification Sparks Tensions in West Bengal

The SIR's second phase in West Bengal sees vulnerable voters facing distress to confirm their legitimacy, causing political tensions. Elderly and disabled voters endure difficulties in hearings. Despite intentions for transparent rolls, the process has become a public concern, challenging voter trust and highlighting gaps in implementation.

Updated: 05-01-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is stirring unease, as vulnerable voters undergo significant hardship to prove their legitimacy. Elderly, disabled, and daily wage earners face distressful conditions, highlighting a gap between administrative goals and reality on the ground.

Scenes at these hearing centers paint a picture of adversity. Octogenarians arriving on stretchers, people with disabilities crawling, and workers missing out on wages exemplify the physical and emotional toll of the process. The revision aims for transparency, yet it's instilling fear rather than clarity among the populace.

With the ruling TMC criticizing potential disenfranchisement and the BJP advocating for clean rolls, the SIR has turned political. The challenge remains: maintaining accurate electoral rolls without eroding public trust in the voting process. As voters endure hardships to retain their rights, the exercise raises concerns over its impact on electoral confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

