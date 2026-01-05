Novak Djokovic Parts Ways with PTPA Over Diverging Values

Novak Djokovic has announced his decision to cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the organization he co-founded. The 24-time Grand Slam champion took to social media, citing that his values no longer align with the current direction of the group.

Founded at the 2020 U.S. Open alongside Vasek Pospisil, the PTPA aimed to provide representation for tennis players, who are primarily independent contractors without a union. However, aspirations to form a union similar to those in team sports have not materialized.

Djokovic's departure follows a class-action lawsuit filed by the PTPA against key governing bodies, including the women's and men's tours, for alleged misappropriation and anti-competitive practices. Djokovic was not an active plaintiff, expressing hope that others would take a lead role. Moving forward, he intends to focus on his game and family, leaving this chapter behind.

