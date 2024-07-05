India Enforces Quality Standards for Stainless Steel and Aluminium Utensils from March 2024

Starting March 14, 2024, the Indian government will require all stainless steel and aluminium utensils to comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) guidelines. This directive, issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), mandates the ISI mark for these utensils, highlighting the emphasis on quality and safety for consumers.

The BIS has curated detailed standards for essential kitchen items, ensuring they meet rigorous quality benchmarks. By setting these standards, the BIS aims to bolster diverse culinary practices across India while guaranteeing superior performance and safety in kitchenware.

Stainless steel utensils, known for their durability, versatility, and corrosion resistance, are covered under Indian Standard IS 14756:2022. This standard specifies the requirements for various types of kitchen utensils, ensuring the use of high-quality, safe materials and practical, aesthetically pleasing designs.

Aluminium utensils, valued for their lightweight nature and excellent heat conductivity, are regulated under Indian Standard IS 1660:2024. This standard outlines the specifications for wrought and cast aluminium utensils and mandates certification for all aluminium kitchenware to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.

The mandate forbids the production, sale, or import of non-compliant utensils, with violations punishable by law. The BIS's stringent standards aim to eliminate subpar products, boosting consumer confidence and encouraging best practices among manufacturers. The BIS Standard Mark will serve as a trusted symbol of quality, helping consumers make informed choices.