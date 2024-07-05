Tomato Prices Surge in Delhi Amid Heatwave-Induced Supply Crunch

In a recent development, retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi have skyrocketed to Rs 70-80 per kilogram, largely attributed to diminished supply due to recent heatwave conditions.

Mother Dairy, a major supplier in the Delhi-NCR region, has set the price at Rs 75 per kilogram at its Safal retail outlets. In parallel, online marketplaces such as Otipy and Blinkit are pricing tomatoes at Rs 80 per kilogram, with local vendors offering similar rates of Rs 70-80 per kilogram.

According to a spokesperson for Mother Dairy, 'The heatwave conditions across key tomato-growing belts in the hilly northern regions have significantly impacted crop production, leading to a constrained supply in retail markets and subsequent price volatility.'

However, the Department of Consumer Affairs data reflects a lower retail price of Rs 55 per kilogram in Delhi, while the all-India average price stands at Rs 58.25 per kilogram. The modal rate is currently Rs 50 per kilogram, with maximum and minimum prices reported at Rs 130 per kilogram and Rs 20 per kilogram, respectively.

Alongside tomatoes, the retail prices of other essential vegetables like potatoes and onions have also seen an uptick, averaging Rs 35.34 per kilogram and Rs 43.01 per kilogram, respectively, across India.