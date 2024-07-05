Left Menu

Airbus-Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Collaboration to Launch Aviation Engineering Course

Airbus and Vadodara's Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya have signed an MoU to introduce a BTech course in aviation engineering for meritorious, underprivileged students. Airbus will cover expenses for 40 students annually, providing internships and mentorship. The program aligns with India's 'Skill India' initiative and aims to enhance the aerospace sector's workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:25 IST
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Airbus signed an MoU in presence of Union ministers (Image: Airbus). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Airbus and Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a BTech course in aviation engineering for underprivileged and meritorious students. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who attended the event, announced that the first batch would include 40 students, with 33% of scholarships reserved for women.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that Airbus would cover complete tuition and boarding fees amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum for each student. In addition, the aerospace giant will provide internships and mentorship opportunities to the students.

This initiative is part of India's new education policy aimed at delivering essential skills and education to the youth. 'This will be a unique success story of the Government of India's 'Skill India' program,' said Remi Maillard, President of Airbus India and South Asia.

In a broader context, the MoU also encompasses the development of academic curricula, faculty, industrial experience, and international collaborations. 'We are thankful to Airbus for their substantial contribution to regular and executive education programs at GSV, which will bolster India's aviation sector,' stated Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of GSV.

Airbus, which has a collaborative relationship with India spanning over 50 years, supports nearly 10,000 jobs in the country through its supply chain. The C295 Final Assembly Line in Vadodara exemplifies this long-standing commitment. Airbus also operates pilot training capabilities in Gurgaon and maintenance training in Bengaluru.

The partnership with GSV aims to create a highly skilled workforce for India's thriving aerospace sector. Airbus plans to deploy technology solutions to facilitate training and research, further enhancing the employability of GSV students.

Additionally, the collaboration will see the appointment of a Guest Chair Professor to establish a Centre of Excellence. The initiative will support the development of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in aerospace, as well as short-term executive courses such as Safety Management, Flight Data Analysis, and Air Cargo Management for aviation professionals.

