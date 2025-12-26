Left Menu

ED books UP Islamic preacher in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:34 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has lodged a money laundering case against an Islamic preacher hailing from Uttar Pradesh but based in the UK currently for his alleged radical links, including with a Pakistani outfit, officials said.

The case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, they said.

Khan, as per the federal probe agency, was appointed as an Assistant Teacher in a Uttar Pradesh government-aided madrassa in 1984.

He is alleged to have acquired British citizenship in 2013 but it is claimed that he continued to draw salary from 2013-2017 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor discharging teaching duties, while residing abroad, the officials said.

Khan could not be contacted for a comment.

Probe found, as per the agency, that Khan reportedly travelled to several foreign countries over the last 20 years and is alleged to have received funds through seven to eight bank accounts maintained in India.

About a dozen immovable assets worth about Rs 30 crore were also reported to have been ''acquired'' by the man, who is accused of ''promoting'' radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the guise of religious education.

A native of Azamgarh district, Khan allegedly channelled funds to various madrassas through his NGO named Raja Foundation as well as through his personal bank accounts, the ED officials said.

He is also alleged to have established two madrassas in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar, the registrations of which were subsequently cancelled.

His links with radical organisations based in the UK are under examination, the officials said.

Khan is reported to have visited Pakistan and is alleged by the officials to be a member of Pakistani radical organisation 'Dawat E Islami'.

The ED is looking at the funding network, foreign linkages and assets associated with the accused as part of the investigation, they said.

