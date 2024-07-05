India's Journey to Upper Middle-Income Status by 2047: Insights from Martin Wolf

Chief Economics Commentator Martin Wolf conveyed that while India's aspirations to achieve high-income status by 2047 are ambitious, the nation is poised to attain upper middle-income status.

At a CUTS event, Wolf articulated the complexities faced in a fragile and slow-growing global landscape but affirmed India's strategic strengths.

India, currently the fifth largest economy, needs to enhance its trade-to-GDP ratio and capitalize on global opportunities to emerge as a significant global player, Wolf stated further.