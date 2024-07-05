Left Menu

Tourist Minibus Overturns In Odisha: 10 Injured

A minibus carrying tourists from West Bengal overturned on a hilly road in Odisha’s Ganjam district, injuring at least ten people, including two women and two children. The accident occurred near the Khunteshwari temple. Eight of the injured were seriously hurt and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:16 IST
At least ten tourists from West Bengal, including two women and two children, were injured when a minibus they were travelling in overturned on a hilly road in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday.

The incident occurred in Sorada, roughly 80 km from Bhubaneswar. The driver lost control while descending from the Khunteshwari temple, resulting in the vehicle overturning. The tourists were returning from their visit to the hilltop temple, according to a police officer.

Among the 10 injured, eight were reported to be seriously hurt. They were immediately transported to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. A total of 15 people, including the driver, were in the minibus at the time of the accident. The tourists from Nadia district in West Bengal were en route from Berhampur to Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, with a stopover at the Khunteshwari temple in Sorada.

''The mishap might have occurred due to the driver losing control over the vehicle," said Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Aska. Police and fire department personnel from Sorada, along with local volunteers, rescued all the injured. Initial medical care was provided at the community health centre (CHC) Sorada, and later, those seriously injured were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The vehicle has been seized as part of an ongoing investigation, another police officer revealed.

