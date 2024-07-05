Court Blocks Environmental Protest at UK Airports

Three British airports have secured a court order to prevent environmental activists from disrupting flights during the peak summer season. The injunction covers East Midlands, Manchester, and Stansted airports, aiming to stop unauthorized individuals from trespassing and causing disruptions.

Legal counsel Timothy Morshead highlighted a June incident at Stansted involving activists cutting through a perimeter fence and spray-painting aircraft. The court order was deemed necessary as the criminal law is limited in preemptive actions for sensitive areas such as airports.

Judge Rosalind Coe issued the 12-month injunction, citing evidence of imminent threats and intentions to target airports. This move follows a pattern of similar legal actions taken by public bodies and government agencies in response to high-profile protests in recent years. British police recently detained 27 climate activists suspected of planning disruptions at airports this summer.