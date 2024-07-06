Left Menu

Mangaluru International Airport Launches International Cargo Operations

Mangaluru International Airport has begun international cargo operations, transporting 2,522 kgs of fruits and vegetables to Abu Dhabi. This marks a significant milestone following the commencement of domestic cargo operations in 2023. Officials emphasized the strategic collaboration with regulatory and airline partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru International Airport has inaugurated international cargo operations, successfully dispatching 2,522 kilograms of fruits and vegetables to Abu Dhabi, the airport officials announced on Saturday.

The ceremonial launch, which took place on Friday, saw the presence of the AAHL Cargo team, Mangaluru International Airport's leadership, and representatives from Customs, IndiGo, Air India Express, and the CISF Airport Security Group.

This significant advancement follows just over a year after the airport initiated its domestic cargo services on May 1, 2023. Officials noted that the Commissioner of Customs appointed the airport as Custodian and Customs Cargo Service Provider on May 10, 2023, thus paving the way for the start of international cargo operations.

The airport management, in collaboration with regulatory authorities and airline partners, has promptly pursued the status of Customs Cargo Service. This development will allow exporters from coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and nearby regions to export perishable goods and industrial products.

IndiGo and Air India Express will facilitate cargo shipments to Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain, enhancing market reach for regional exporters.

On the domestic front, Mangaluru International Airport has efficiently managed 3,706.02 tonnes of cargo within the first 11 months of operations in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The airport handled 279.21 tonnes of inbound and 3,426.8 tonnes of outbound cargo, with 95% of the outbound domestic cargo comprising post-office mail, including bank and UIDAI-related documents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

