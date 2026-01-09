IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

On Friday, aviation giant IndiGo announced that an appellate authority dismissed its challenge against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) penalties on two key executives. The penalties were issued for the alleged failure in utilizing qualified simulators for pilot training at designated Category C airports.

In a significant move last September, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on IndiGo's Director Flight Operations and Director Training, as part of the regulator's ongoing efforts to uphold stringent safety standards in the aviation sector.

The DGCA Appellate Authority, in its order dated January 7, upheld the original penalties, a decision that IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, confirmed via a formal statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Following the announcement, IndiGo's shares saw a slight decline, closing at Rs 4,844.70 apiece, down by 1.22%.