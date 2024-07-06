Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Accident on Beed Bypass: One Dead, Another Severely Injured

One person died and another lost both legs in a motorcycle accident while taking selfies on Beed bypass road. The incident, which happened on Friday afternoon, showed the rider and pillion smiling before crashing into a metal barrier. Anirudh Kalkumbe died, and Madhu Shelke lost his legs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and another lost both his legs after their motorcycle met with an accident while they were taking selfies on the move on Beed bypass road, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon and a video showing the rider and pillion smiling for selfies before the motorcycle rammed into the metal crash barrier of the road went viral on social media.

''Pillion Anirudh Kalkumbe (25) died, while rider Madhu Shelke lost both his legs. They were going to Tuljapur from Beed when the incident took place,'' he said.

