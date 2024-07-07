Amtrak Rail Service Restored After Power Outage
Amtrak has restored rail service between New York and Boston after a lightning strike caused a circuit breaker malfunction, leading to a power outage. The issue disrupted service on tracks between Penn Station and Union Station. Affected customers can change reservations without additional charges.
Amtrak announced the service had been restored in a statement posted on its website.
Evening trains between Boston and Virginia were operating on schedule Saturday. Most trains were expected to be on schedule Sunday, although some Sunday train services were cancelled and others were expected to operate on a modified schedule, the company said.
Customers with reservations on affected trains would be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on other days, the rail service said Saturday. Amtrak said it would waive additional charges for customers attempting to change reservations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
