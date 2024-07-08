Left Menu

Mumbai Drenched: Heavy Rains Paralyze City

Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted flights, closed schools, and flooded roads and railways. The downpour affected over 2 million people, with significant damage in other regions due to flooding and landslides. Authorities warned of more heavy showers and advised residents to stay indoors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:27 IST
Mumbai Drenched: Heavy Rains Paralyze City
AI Generated Representative Image

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines on Monday in India's financial capital of Mumbai, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools and colleges, while overflowing rivers elsewhere affected more than 2 million people. Just ahead of the morning rush hour, more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million in the six hours until 7:00 a.m (0130 GMT), civic officials said in a statement.

With forecasts of more heavy showers and a high tide of 4.40 metres (14 ft) in the coastal city, school and colleges shut for the day as a precaution, the authorities added. 'There is heavy traffic on the roads and rail lines too have been affected,' Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, the western state whose capital is Mumbai, said on X, urging people to stay indoors unless necessary.

Commuters waded through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in many areas, while traffic clogged the city's Eastern and Western Express highways. Water on the tracks forced railway authorities to cancel some long-distance trains, they said, while television images showed some suburban passenger trains, a critical means of daily transport for millions, halted on inundated lines.

The rains, coupled with low visibility, prompted airport authorities to suspend runway operations for more than an hour from 2:22 a.m., airport sources said. More than 300 flights were delayed and 36 cancelled, the website of tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

On X, India's biggest airline, low-cost carrier IndiGo, said its Mumbai flights were affected by the heavy rain, while another budget airline, SpiceJet, also warned of disruptions due to bad weather. The heavy downpour came days after record-breaking showers in the capital, New Delhi, that caused the fatal collapse of an airport roof.

Torrential monsoon rains have also triggered floods and landslides in India's north and east, as well as in the neighbouring Himalayan nation of Nepal, where at least 11 people were killed. More than 2 million people have been affected by rivers flooding in northeastern Assam, where the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhinoceros, was inundated with six of the animals drowned, authorities said on Sunday.

State authorities said 66 people have died in floods and rain related incidents since May. Flooding has also affected 31 villages in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on the Nepal border, the state government said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024