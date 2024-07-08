Left Menu

Heavy Rains in Mumbai Disrupt Air Travel

Mumbai airport's flight services were severely disrupted on Monday due to heavy rains, leading to low visibility. Runway operations were halted for over an hour, causing the cancellation of 50 flights. Most affected were IndiGo and Air India. Additionally, flights were diverted to nearby cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:34 IST
Flight services at Mumbai airport faced significant disruptions on Monday as heavy rains and low visibility conditions forced runway operations to shut down for over an hour. This disruption led to the cancellation of 50 flights, primarily affecting no-frills carrier IndiGo and Air India, sources revealed.

From the total 50 flight cancellations, 42 were of IndiGo, including 20 departures, while Air India had to cancel six flights, with three arrivals among them. Government-owned Alliance Air also cancelled two of its flights, one departure and one arrival, officials confirmed.

Runway operations were suspended from 2.22 am to 3.40 am, resulting in the diversion of 27 flights to other cities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. The island city recorded an average rainfall of 115.63 mm in the last 24 hours, with some localities experiencing even higher levels.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

