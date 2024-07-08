Left Menu

Tata Motors Records 2% Global Sales Increase in June Quarter

Tata Motors reported a 2% rise in total global sales to 3,29,847 units for the June quarter. Despite a 1% year-on-year decrease in passenger vehicle wholesales, Jaguar Land Rover dispatches increased by 5%. Commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, also saw a 6% rise.

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 2 per cent rise in total global sales to 3,29,847 units in the June quarter.

The company noted a 1 per cent year-on-year decrease in global wholesales of passenger vehicles, which stood at 1,38,682 units. However, Jaguar Land Rover dispatches reached 97,755 units, marking a 5 per cent increase over the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Tata Motors' commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, saw a significant 6 per cent rise in Q1 FY25, with total global wholesales amounting to 93,410 units.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

