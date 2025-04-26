Pakistan's Pharma Preparedness: Navigating Trade Suspension with India

In light of the recent suspension of trade ties with India, Pakistani health authorities have initiated 'emergency preparedness' measures to secure pharmaceutical supplies, as reported on Saturday. This response aims to prevent potential shortages following India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty linked to the Pahalgam attack.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) confirmed they are implementing contingency plans, despite no formal notification on the ban's direct impact on the pharmaceutical sector. Notably, Pakistan depends on India for 30-40% of its pharmaceutical raw materials, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and other therapeutic products.

DRAP is exploring alternative sources from China, Russia, and European countries to maintain essential medical supplies. Industry leaders, meanwhile, seek an exemption from the trade ban, stressing the importance of uninterrupted pharmaceutical imports for life-saving therapies and vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)