India's Staunch Response to Pahalgam Attack

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Pakistan for its role in terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized India's resolve for decisive action. Thakur disparaged Pakistan's threats, affirming India's unchanged stance on the Indus Waters treaty, and indicated potential further escalations.

Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur strongly criticized Pakistan for its involvement in terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack that resulted in the death of 26 people, mostly tourists. Thakur assured that India is prepared to take decisive measures in response.

Speaking to BJP workers in Sundernagar and Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Thakur highlighted Pakistan's panic after India's retaliatory actions and dismissed the country's threats. He confidently stated that India would remain unwavering.

The former Union minister condemned Pakistani leaders for their reaction to the Indus Waters treaty suspension, emphasizing that India will maintain its course. Thakur disclosed potential for further escalations, underscoring the shame of Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

