Uttarakhand CM Focuses on State Development Amid Heightened Security Measures

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened with newly appointed office bearers, focusing on the state's development strategy. During the discussions, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for proactive engagement in public grievance redressal to extend government policies and welfare schemes to every individual.

Present at the meeting was BJP State President Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision of inclusive development, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.' Meanwhile, CM Dhami ordered the repatriation of Pakistani citizens residing illegally in the state, strengthening security in response to recent terror incidents.

The directives came after a high-level security review following a terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including tourists. In response, the central government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, escalating diplomatic stances by revoking visas and scaling back staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)