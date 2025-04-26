Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Focuses on State Development Amid Heightened Security Measures

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met newly appointed office bearers in Dehradun to discuss state development priorities. He emphasized the importance of proactive public grievance redressal. Meanwhile, CM Dhami directed officials to increase security following recent terror threats, leading to intensified surveillance and actions against Pakistani citizens residing in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:17 IST
Uttarakhand CM Focuses on State Development Amid Heightened Security Measures
CM Dhami meets with newly appointed office bearers. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened with newly appointed office bearers, focusing on the state's development strategy. During the discussions, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for proactive engagement in public grievance redressal to extend government policies and welfare schemes to every individual.

Present at the meeting was BJP State President Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision of inclusive development, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.' Meanwhile, CM Dhami ordered the repatriation of Pakistani citizens residing illegally in the state, strengthening security in response to recent terror incidents.

The directives came after a high-level security review following a terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including tourists. In response, the central government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, escalating diplomatic stances by revoking visas and scaling back staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025