Controversy Erupts Over Police Salute Directive in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has criticized a circular issued by the state DGP directing police personnel to salute MLAs and parliamentarians, stating it undermines police morale. The directive, reported by a Hindi daily, is deemed undemocratic by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who demands its withdrawal.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has expressed sharp disapproval following reports indicating that the state's Director General of Police (DGP) issued a directive mandating police personnel to salute MLAs and parliamentarians when greeting them.
According to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, this move will further demoralize the already pressurized police force. The directive, highlighted in a Hindi daily's report, is claimed to have been released on April 24 by DGP Kailash Makwana, instructing that uniformed officers salute elected officials at various events.
Patwari labeled the circular a direct attack on democratic values, insisting that it insults the police and will lead to biased enforcement when confronted by political influence.
