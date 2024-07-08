Left Menu

Mumbai's Commuting Woes Hit Lawmakers Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted daily life, affecting even lawmakers like Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil and NCP MLC Amol Mitkari. Both politicians experienced commuting issues, walked along train tracks, and visited the BMC disaster management control room to assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:19 IST
As heavy rains and train delays threw normal life out of gear in Mumbai on Monday, even some legislators and a state minister arriving for the state legislature session faced commuting woes similar to those of an average Mumbaikar. Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Anil Patil, along with NCP MLC Amol Mitkari, had to disembark from the Howrah-Mumbai train and walk on the tracks for some distance, a video of which has since gone viral.

'The train was stuck for about two hours. We got down on the tracks between Dadar and Kurla stations. I walked around 2 to 2.5 km, including on railway tracks, and reached Nehru Nagar police station,' Mitkari said, adding that other legislators were also stuck on the same train.

Later, Patil attended a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya. Both Patil and Mitkari subsequently visited the BMC disaster management control room to take stock of the heavy rain situation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

