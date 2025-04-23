Left Menu

Elon Musk to Refocus on Tesla Amid Political Battles and Trade Tensions

Elon Musk plans to dedicate more time to managing Tesla, shifting focus from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency. Tesla grapples with trade tensions and economic uncertainties impacting demand and revenue. The company remains on track to launch affordable cars and a robotaxi fleet by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:15 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced a strategic pivot, committing more of his attention to Tesla after stepping back from a government efficiency role. Musk's decision arrives amidst controversy, as his political engagements have drawn public ire, affecting Tesla dealerships and investor concerns over company leadership.

Trade tensions, notably involving China, complicate Tesla's operational landscape, with tariffs hitting component supply chains. Despite these challenges, Tesla reported stronger-than-expected quarterly margins but experienced a decline in auto revenue and net profit, short of Wall Street expectations.

Focused on future growth, Tesla confirmed plans to release a cheaper electric vehicle and a robotaxi fleet by 2025. While encountering delays, Tesla aims to leverage existing assembly lines for the new car models. Musk predicts autonomous Teslas will proliferate by next year, pending regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

