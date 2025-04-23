Brandon Lutnick Leads Bitcoin Acquisition with Global Partners
Brandon Lutnick, linked with major firms like SoftBank and Tether, is launching a multi-billion-dollar bitcoin initiative called Cantor Equity Partners. This venture aims to acquire $3 billion in bitcoin from top investors to form a new firm, 21 Capital, as part of an ambitious cryptocurrency move.
Brandon Lutnick, son of the recently appointed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is spearheading a massive bitcoin acquisition project. This initiative, in collaboration with SoftBank, Tether, and Bitfinex, seeks to form Cantor Equity Partners—an entity designed to amass a substantial bitcoin fund reportedly worth $3 billion.
According to sources, the robust backing includes substantial contributions of bitcoin from Tether, SoftBank, and Bitfinex, amounting to $1.5 billion, $900 million, and $600 million, respectively. While the news is promising, it carries uncertainties, with details still tentative and susceptible to change.
This development follows Howard Lutnick's recent transition from Cantor CEO to a governmental role, with his sons Brandon and Kyle Lutnick assuming leadership positions at the brokerage. President Trump's support for cryptocurrency as a beneficial force for the U.S. banking and monetary system underpins this bold financial maneuver.
