Brandon Lutnick Leads Bitcoin Acquisition with Global Partners

Brandon Lutnick, son of the recently appointed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is spearheading a massive bitcoin acquisition project. This initiative, in collaboration with SoftBank, Tether, and Bitfinex, seeks to form Cantor Equity Partners—an entity designed to amass a substantial bitcoin fund reportedly worth $3 billion.

According to sources, the robust backing includes substantial contributions of bitcoin from Tether, SoftBank, and Bitfinex, amounting to $1.5 billion, $900 million, and $600 million, respectively. While the news is promising, it carries uncertainties, with details still tentative and susceptible to change.

This development follows Howard Lutnick's recent transition from Cantor CEO to a governmental role, with his sons Brandon and Kyle Lutnick assuming leadership positions at the brokerage. President Trump's support for cryptocurrency as a beneficial force for the U.S. banking and monetary system underpins this bold financial maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)