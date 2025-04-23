Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge as Trump Eases Fed Fears and Lowers Tariff Threats

The Asian stock markets experienced a significant boost following President Donald Trump's remarks, indicating he wouldn't dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and suggesting potential tariff reductions with China. These announcements led to a rise in the dollar and a positive shift in market sentiment, alleviating previous investor fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Asian stock markets saw renewed vigor on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced plans not to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and hinted at reducing tariffs for China, sparking a much-anticipated relief rally. His reassurances were a welcome relief among investors.

Trump's decision not to dismiss Powell calmed investors' nerves, who were previously concerned about the impact on U.S. assets. Additionally, Trump expressed interest in a deal with China involving lower tariffs, assuring that he would dictate terms if Beijing hesitated. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted a de-escalation in trade tensions, though talks with Beijing have yet to commence.

The positive shift in market mood saw Japan's Nikkei jump 2.3%, with South Korea's main index also rising. Wall Street followed suit, aided by optimistic earnings, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures making gains. Meanwhile, the dollar rebounded, correcting previous losses, as the mood in economic circles improved globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

