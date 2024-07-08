Angola Plans to Boost Oil Production to 1.1 Million Barrels Per Day by 2027

Angola has unveiled plans to ramp up its oil production to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, maintaining this output level thereafter. To achieve this growth, the country is encouraging investment in exploration, with multiple drilling campaigns slated for both onshore and offshore regions.

In line with these efforts, waste management company Angola Environmental Serviços (AES) has joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference as a Silver Sponsor. Scheduled for October 2-3 in Luanda, the event will see AES showcasing cutting-edge environmental and waste management technologies aimed at enhancing sustainability in oil and gas operations. The AOG conference, Angola's premier oil and gas event, is held with the support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, national oil company Sonangol, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, the African Energy Chamber, and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute. The event is a critical platform for signing deals and advancing Angola’s oil and gas industry. Interested parties can contact sales@energycapitalpower.com for sponsorship or participation.

To further incentivize investment, Angola is set to launch its next oil tender in Q1 2025, offering up to 10 blocks in the Kwanza and Benguela basins. Currently, the National Oil, Gas & Biofuels Agency is negotiating terms for a 12-block tender concluded in January 2024. Angola expects to see 43 wells spud throughout 2024, a combination of new exploration and incremental production drilling at existing assets.

AES is strategically positioned to support these upcoming projects, with facilities at the Sonils Logistics Base in Luanda and the Kwanda Base in Soyo. The company offers a comprehensive suite of waste management services, including thermal desorption, incineration, landfill services, tank cleaning, cargo transport units, and recycling, all critical for the oil and gas sector.

To meet the growing needs of the Angolan oil and gas industry, AES acquired new equipment in 2022 and implemented automation to reduce human interaction and enhance safety. The company is committed to sustainability, focusing on research and development and introducing new processing activities for Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials and other operational technologies.

The AOG 2024 conference will unite upstream operators, Angolan regulators, and service and technology providers, fostering greater engagement among industry stakeholders. AES’s participation underscores its dedication to supporting sustainable oil and gas operations in Angola.