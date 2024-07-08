Left Menu

Angola Plans to Boost Oil Production to 1.1 Million Barrels Per Day by 2027

In line with these efforts, waste management company Angola Environmental Serviços (AES) has joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference as a Silver Sponsor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:46 IST
Angola Plans to Boost Oil Production to 1.1 Million Barrels Per Day by 2027
AES is strategically positioned to support these upcoming projects, with facilities at the Sonils Logistics Base in Luanda and the Kwanda Base in Soyo. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Angola

Angola has unveiled plans to ramp up its oil production to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, maintaining this output level thereafter. To achieve this growth, the country is encouraging investment in exploration, with multiple drilling campaigns slated for both onshore and offshore regions.

In line with these efforts, waste management company Angola Environmental Serviços (AES) has joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference as a Silver Sponsor. Scheduled for October 2-3 in Luanda, the event will see AES showcasing cutting-edge environmental and waste management technologies aimed at enhancing sustainability in oil and gas operations. The AOG conference, Angola's premier oil and gas event, is held with the support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, national oil company Sonangol, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, the African Energy Chamber, and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute. The event is a critical platform for signing deals and advancing Angola’s oil and gas industry. Interested parties can contact sales@energycapitalpower.com for sponsorship or participation.

To further incentivize investment, Angola is set to launch its next oil tender in Q1 2025, offering up to 10 blocks in the Kwanza and Benguela basins. Currently, the National Oil, Gas & Biofuels Agency is negotiating terms for a 12-block tender concluded in January 2024. Angola expects to see 43 wells spud throughout 2024, a combination of new exploration and incremental production drilling at existing assets.

AES is strategically positioned to support these upcoming projects, with facilities at the Sonils Logistics Base in Luanda and the Kwanda Base in Soyo. The company offers a comprehensive suite of waste management services, including thermal desorption, incineration, landfill services, tank cleaning, cargo transport units, and recycling, all critical for the oil and gas sector.

To meet the growing needs of the Angolan oil and gas industry, AES acquired new equipment in 2022 and implemented automation to reduce human interaction and enhance safety. The company is committed to sustainability, focusing on research and development and introducing new processing activities for Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials and other operational technologies.

The AOG 2024 conference will unite upstream operators, Angolan regulators, and service and technology providers, fostering greater engagement among industry stakeholders. AES’s participation underscores its dedication to supporting sustainable oil and gas operations in Angola. 

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024