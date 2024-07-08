BoostMyChild Revolutionizes Early Childhood Development with AI-Driven Solutions

PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: BoostMyChild (BMC), an innovative AI-driven platform, is stepping up to alleviate parents' concerns about their children's development. Integrating National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines, BMC aims to support holistic growth in early childhood, covering ages 0 to 8 years.

Recently, BMC secured pre-seed funding of Rs. One Crore. This venture, founded by Vipul Joshi along with support from Chairman of Vardhan Group, Nitin Jawalkar, was introduced during a press conference with co-founder Amrita Joshi and Design Thinking expert Prof. Dr. Bhavana Ambudkar.

The BMC platform incorporates extensive research by a team of child psychologists, pediatricians, and educators. It features a School Assessment Module (SAM) for teachers and a parent-focused mobile application to track comprehensive child development. The app offers tailored recommendations, weekly activities, and integrates effortlessly with existing school applications, enhancing parent-teacher collaborations for unified development approaches.

