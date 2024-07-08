US Airport Security Hits Record High with Over 3 Million Passengers in a Day
The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded over 3 million passengers passing through airport security on Sunday, setting a new record. This is the highest number of passengers screened in a single day, surpassing the previous record of 2.99 million on June 23. TSA, under the Department of Homeland Security, scanned 35 passengers every second.
This surpasses the previous record of over 2.99 million passengers set on June 23. Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA's history have occurred this year, indicating a significant rise in travel surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
Formed post-9/11, the TSA now operates under the Department of Homeland Security. On Sunday, TSA agents checked 35 passengers per second.
