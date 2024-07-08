US Airport Security Hits Record High with Over 3 Million Passengers in a Day

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saw a record-setting day on Sunday, screening more than 3 million passengers.

This surpasses the previous record of over 2.99 million passengers set on June 23. Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA's history have occurred this year, indicating a significant rise in travel surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Formed post-9/11, the TSA now operates under the Department of Homeland Security. On Sunday, TSA agents checked 35 passengers per second.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)