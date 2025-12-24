Left Menu

Ranchers Reeling: Trump's Beef Price Comments Stir Controversy

Ranchers are facing economic challenges after former President Trump's comments about reducing beef prices, which led to falling cattle futures. While Trump's remarks aimed to alleviate consumer costs, ranchers experienced a decrease in profits. Despite these issues, many ranchers continue to support Trump, though with reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:35 IST
Ranchers Reeling: Trump's Beef Price Comments Stir Controversy

Chicago, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ranchers across the U.S. are grappling with the fallout from former President Donald Trump's recent comments on beef prices. The remarks sent cattle futures plummeting, impacting rancher profits, while retail beef prices continue to strain consumers' wallets.

Gary Vetter, an Iowa rancher and lifelong supporter of Trump, expressed concern despite his loyalty, noting the unexpected downturn in cattle markets. "It would have been nice if Trump hadn't said anything," Vetter remarked, epitomizing the sentiment among many ranchers who feel caught between political allegiance and economic strain.

Economists predict that it may take months for retail prices to adjust, leaving ranchers facing a tumultuous market. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's actions, including increasing beef imports and investigating meatpackers, have done little to ease the pressure on ranchers, who remain divided over their continued support for the former president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025