Ranchers Reeling: Trump's Beef Price Comments Stir Controversy

Chicago, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ranchers across the U.S. are grappling with the fallout from former President Donald Trump's recent comments on beef prices. The remarks sent cattle futures plummeting, impacting rancher profits, while retail beef prices continue to strain consumers' wallets.

Gary Vetter, an Iowa rancher and lifelong supporter of Trump, expressed concern despite his loyalty, noting the unexpected downturn in cattle markets. "It would have been nice if Trump hadn't said anything," Vetter remarked, epitomizing the sentiment among many ranchers who feel caught between political allegiance and economic strain.

Economists predict that it may take months for retail prices to adjust, leaving ranchers facing a tumultuous market. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's actions, including increasing beef imports and investigating meatpackers, have done little to ease the pressure on ranchers, who remain divided over their continued support for the former president.

