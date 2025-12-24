Left Menu

Delhi's 200 Anti-Smog Guns: A Smart Move Against Air Pollution

The Delhi government's PWD is enhancing air pollution control by deploying 200 anti-smog guns. These devices, monitored with a new dashboard, aim to curb dust through efficient water spraying. Real-time data and performance reports will ensure accountability and optimize operations. The initiative addresses strict anti-dust regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:38 IST
Delhi's 200 Anti-Smog Guns: A Smart Move Against Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has announced a significant step forward in its battle against air pollution by deploying a fleet of 200 anti-smog guns throughout the city. According to officials, these measures are part of an enhanced strategy to better combat air pollution.

These smog machines will operate in eight-hour shifts in all 11 zones of the city. The initiative comes after earlier government directives to monitor mist spraying and anti-pollution measures rigorously. To ensure efficiency and accuracy, a tender has been issued for a sophisticated monitoring system that detects and confirms mist operations.

A monitoring dashboard, costing over Rs 2 crore, will be established at the PWD headquarters. This system will provide real-time data, tracking mist flow, distance covered, spraying hours, and vehicle performance. On Wednesday, the city's air quality was deemed 'very poor' with an AQI of 336, stressing the urgency of these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025