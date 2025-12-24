Delhi's 200 Anti-Smog Guns: A Smart Move Against Air Pollution

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has announced a significant step forward in its battle against air pollution by deploying a fleet of 200 anti-smog guns throughout the city. According to officials, these measures are part of an enhanced strategy to better combat air pollution.

These smog machines will operate in eight-hour shifts in all 11 zones of the city. The initiative comes after earlier government directives to monitor mist spraying and anti-pollution measures rigorously. To ensure efficiency and accuracy, a tender has been issued for a sophisticated monitoring system that detects and confirms mist operations.

A monitoring dashboard, costing over Rs 2 crore, will be established at the PWD headquarters. This system will provide real-time data, tracking mist flow, distance covered, spraying hours, and vehicle performance. On Wednesday, the city's air quality was deemed 'very poor' with an AQI of 336, stressing the urgency of these efforts.

