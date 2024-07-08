FAA Mandates Inspections on Boeing 737 Oxygen Masks

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that it is requiring inspections for 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes, citing concerns over the reliability of passenger oxygen masks in emergencies. The FAA has mandated inspections following reports of issues with oxygen generators.

Boeing released a bulletin on June 17 urging airlines to conduct visual inspections. The FAA directive, effective immediately, requires airlines to complete inspections and any necessary corrective actions within 120 to 150 days, depending on the model of the 737 aircraft in question.

The directive also prohibits airlines from installing potentially faulty parts. Airlines must replace defective oxygen generators, secure thermal pads, and reposition affected generators as part of their inspections.

