Left Menu

FAA Mandates Inspections on Boeing 737 Oxygen Masks

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 aircraft on Monday, citing potential failures in passenger oxygen masks during emergencies. The directive, effective immediately, requires airlines to check and, if necessary, replace and reposition oxygen generators within 120 to 150 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:22 IST
FAA Mandates Inspections on Boeing 737 Oxygen Masks
AI Generated Representative Image

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that it is requiring inspections for 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes, citing concerns over the reliability of passenger oxygen masks in emergencies. The FAA has mandated inspections following reports of issues with oxygen generators.

Boeing released a bulletin on June 17 urging airlines to conduct visual inspections. The FAA directive, effective immediately, requires airlines to complete inspections and any necessary corrective actions within 120 to 150 days, depending on the model of the 737 aircraft in question.

The directive also prohibits airlines from installing potentially faulty parts. Airlines must replace defective oxygen generators, secure thermal pads, and reposition affected generators as part of their inspections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024