FAA Mandates Inspections on Boeing 737 Oxygen Masks
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 aircraft on Monday, citing potential failures in passenger oxygen masks during emergencies. The directive, effective immediately, requires airlines to check and, if necessary, replace and reposition oxygen generators within 120 to 150 days.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that it is requiring inspections for 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes, citing concerns over the reliability of passenger oxygen masks in emergencies. The FAA has mandated inspections following reports of issues with oxygen generators.
Boeing released a bulletin on June 17 urging airlines to conduct visual inspections. The FAA directive, effective immediately, requires airlines to complete inspections and any necessary corrective actions within 120 to 150 days, depending on the model of the 737 aircraft in question.
The directive also prohibits airlines from installing potentially faulty parts. Airlines must replace defective oxygen generators, secure thermal pads, and reposition affected generators as part of their inspections.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"How long do you want to rule by talking about this," Congress chief Kharge slams PM's emergency remark
Opposition Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Emergency Remark
Nadda Slams Congress Over Emergency, Lok Sabha Speaker's Election
Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress on Emergency's 49th Anniversary
"Congress should apologize to nation": MP CM Mohan Yadav on 49th anniversary of Emergency