Mumbai Rains Paralyze Central Railway Services

Heavy rains in Mumbai caused waterlogging on railway tracks, suspending services on the Central and Western Railways. BEST bus services were also affected, taking alternate routes to avoid flooded areas. Despite the harsh weather conditions, Metro Lines 2A and 7 maintained punctuality, ensuring continued transport for commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:22 IST
Harbour line services of Central Railway were suspended on Monday night due to waterlogging on the tracks amid heavy rains in Mumbai.

Waterlogging at Wadala station led to the suspension of services between Wadala and CSMT at 10:15pm, though trains between Mankhurd and Panvel continued to operate, according to a CR spokesperson.

Tracks between Dadar-Matunga Road on Western Railway and various points on Central Railway, including Dadar and Vidyavihar on the Main line and Wadala on the Harbour line, were submerged around 10 pm.

Western Railway's fast corridor was also disrupted by waterlogging and a failure of the track-changing point near Matunga station. However, trains on the fast corridor were halted primarily due to a point failure on the fifth line, WR sources reported.

The rains also affected BEST bus services which had to be rerouted to avoid waterlogged areas such as Parel, Gandhi Market, and Malad subway.

In contrast, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) reported 100% punctuality on Metro Lines 2A and 7, ferrying 1,41,949 passengers despite the heavy rains and challenging conditions.

MMMOCL's metro services remained operational between Andheri West to Dahisar and Andheri East to Dahisar.

Heavy rains throughout the day caused intermittent traffic disruptions and stoppages of train services, as well as flooding in low-lying areas such as Chembur, Bhandup, and Sion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

