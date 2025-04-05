Diplomatic Dialogue: Japan's PM Seeks Tariff Talks with Trump
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aims to engage in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss tariffs. This intention was expressed during a television program. The talks could have significant implications for Japan-U.S. trade relations amidst ongoing global economic shifts.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba intends to hold a phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning tariffs, as reported by Jiji News on Saturday.
The announcement came during Ishiba's appearance on a television program, where he expressed his plan to initiate direct talks with the U.S. leader.
The anticipated dialogue highlights the importance of bilateral trade discussions amid shifting global economic dynamics.
