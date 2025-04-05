Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Japan's PM Seeks Tariff Talks with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aims to engage in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss tariffs. This intention was expressed during a television program. The talks could have significant implications for Japan-U.S. trade relations amidst ongoing global economic shifts.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba intends to hold a phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning tariffs, as reported by Jiji News on Saturday.

The announcement came during Ishiba's appearance on a television program, where he expressed his plan to initiate direct talks with the U.S. leader.

The anticipated dialogue highlights the importance of bilateral trade discussions amid shifting global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

