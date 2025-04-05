A startling revelation from space suggests that the squeaky-clean environment of the International Space Station (ISS) might be making its residents ill. Astronauts are reportedly experiencing a range of health issues including rashes and infections due to the station's sterility, prompting scientists to reconsider current cleanliness protocols.

On Earth, the push for hygiene has sanitized our lives, but experts are wary of over-cleanliness eroding our immune system's ability to function. The absence of environmental microbes, essential for bolstering our immune response, may be a cause of concern, akin to the situation on the ISS.

Researchers advocate for the introduction of beneficial microbes, both on the ISS and on Earth, to restore microbial balance. Instead of strict sterilization, the focus is shifting toward targeted hygiene, gently welcoming a bit of 'good dirt' into our lives to fortify our immune systems and overall health.

