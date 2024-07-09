Left Menu

FAA Mandates Urgent Inspections of Boeing 737 Over Oxygen Mask Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated inspections for 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes due to potential failures in passenger oxygen masks. These inspections target the 737 MAX and Next Generation models, addressing reports of oxygen generators shifting out of place, which could hinder the supply of supplemental oxygen in emergencies. Boeing has updated maintenance protocols to revert to a more reliable adhesive for securing these components.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday that it will require inspections on 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes. The directive comes after concerns that passenger oxygen masks may fail during an emergency due to a retention strap issue.

The mandate specifically targets 737 MAX and Next Generation airplanes, following reports indicating that some passenger service unit oxygen generators had moved out of position. Such displacements could hinder the availability of supplemental oxygen during a depressurization event.

Boeing alerted airlines on June 17 to conduct visual inspections and suggested updates to certain restraining straps. These recommendations were made after a new adhesive, introduced in August 2019, proved unreliable in some situations, allowing units to shift by up to three-quarters of an inch.

'We have returned to the original adhesive for all new deliveries to ensure the generators remain firmly in place as intended,' Boeing stated, noting that inspections of the in-service fleet and undelivered airplanes have not identified any failed units.

The FAA's directive is effective immediately and mandates inspections and possible corrective actions within 120 to 150 days, depending on the 737 model. The FAA also prohibits airlines from installing potentially defective parts, emphasizing the need for general visual inspections and, if necessary, replacing or repositioning oxygen generators and related components.

A typical 737 is equipped with 61 oxygen generators, each secured by two straps.

