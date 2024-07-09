Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: 5 Dead, 12 Injured
A tragic accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway early Tuesday, resulting in five fatalities and twelve injuries when a Bihar-bound bus was struck by another vehicle. Police confirmed the incident at around 2 am and reported that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Jagdishpur community health center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left another twelve injured when a Bihar-bound bus was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to local police.
Tanuj Pal, Station House Officer of Shukul Bazar, stated that the collision occurred around 2 am.
The injured have been rushed to the Jagdishpur community health center for immediate medical attention.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary Forward Barnabás Varga Faces Surgery After Severe Injury at Euro 2024
Rüdiger's Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt Over Germany's Euro 2024 Hopes
Gulbadin Naib's Controversial Injury Stunt Sparks Debate During T20 Clash
Olympic Champ Elaine Thompson-Herah Withdraws from Trials Due to Achilles Injury
Heartbreak for Eldhose Paul: Olympic Dream Ends Due to Injury