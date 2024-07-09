Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: 5 Dead, 12 Injured

A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left another twelve injured when a Bihar-bound bus was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to local police.

Tanuj Pal, Station House Officer of Shukul Bazar, stated that the collision occurred around 2 am.

The injured have been rushed to the Jagdishpur community health center for immediate medical attention.

