Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: 5 Dead, 12 Injured

A tragic accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway early Tuesday, resulting in five fatalities and twelve injuries when a Bihar-bound bus was struck by another vehicle. Police confirmed the incident at around 2 am and reported that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Jagdishpur community health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left another twelve injured when a Bihar-bound bus was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to local police.

Tanuj Pal, Station House Officer of Shukul Bazar, stated that the collision occurred around 2 am.

The injured have been rushed to the Jagdishpur community health center for immediate medical attention.

