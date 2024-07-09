Efforts to Address Jute Industry Woes Intensify Amid Labour Disputes

Jute Commissioner Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty announced steps on Tuesday to tackle industry issues, particularly the shortage of orders and non-compliance with labour agreements by some mills.

Chakrabortty made this declaration during a meeting with West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak and representatives from the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA). The meeting focused on challenges including the drastic reduction in jute bag orders by around 50%, which has led to fewer operational days and shifts.

During the session, Minister Ghatak highlighted the issue, providing a list of mills that are not adhering to the tripartite labour agreement. He urged the jute commissioner's office to take strict action against these mills. The jute commissioner assured that steps would be taken against non-compliant mills.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)