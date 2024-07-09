Left Menu

Iranian Navy Frigate 'Sahand' Sinks in Bandar Abbas Port

The Iranian Navy frigate Sahand sank in shallow waters at Bandar Abbas port after initial capsizing during repairs. Efforts to rebalance the vessel failed when the rope holding it broke. Launched in 2018, Sahand was a key part of Iran's domestic arms industry efforts amid international sanctions.

The Iranian Navy frigate Sahand entirely sank in shallow waters on Tuesday in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Nournews agency reported. The incident followed the ship's initial capsizing on Sunday during repairs at a wharf. Efforts to rebalance the vessel, which faced significant water ingress, ultimately failed when the rope securing it broke.

Launched in 2018, the stealth warship Sahand was equipped with advanced military technology including a flight deck for helicopters, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, and various missile systems, as per local media.

Iran has invested heavily in developing a domestic arms industry due to international sanctions and embargoes. The country launched its first locally made destroyer in 2010 to modernize its largely U.S.-made navy equipment dating back to before the 1979 Islamic revolution. This incident follows the 2021 sinking of the Iranian Navy ship Kharg, which caught fire during a training mission in the Gulf of Oman without causing casualties.

