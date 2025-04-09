Germany's New Military Leadership: Navigating Unpredictability with the U.S.

Germany is confronting a 'new unpredictability' in its relations with the U.S., compelling the nation to adopt more military leadership amid the significant challenges posed by Russia's war in Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Speaking in Berlin, Pistorius underscored the necessity for Germany to contribute more to European security under its new coalition government, led by Friedrich Merz's conservatives in partnership with the center-left SPD.

Highlighting the demands for increased European involvement, Pistorius noted, 'There is a new unpredictability in our transatlantic relations.' He observed that while the U.S. maintains its commitment to NATO, it rightly expects a stronger European presence within the alliance.

To address these demands, Germany intends to collaborate more closely with its European partners and NATO allies. Under Merz, who has previously criticized the U.S. for being an unreliable partner, Germany plans to boost defense spending. This initiative comes at a time when Europe faces an aggressive Russia and businesses contend with high costs and waning demand.

