Trade Turmoil: Ajit Pawar Speaks on Global Tariff Tensions
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the challenges faced by various sectors due to US President Donald Trump's retaliatory tariffs. Pawar expressed optimism about India's ability to navigate the situation, highlighting the global impacts of the US trade policies and India's commitment to free trade.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has highlighted the challenging conditions prevailing in various sectors due to the US's imposition of retaliatory tariffs under President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad, he remarked on a new kind of war affecting global trade dynamics.
Pawar noted that the US's recent imposition of additional duties, including a 26% tariff on Indian exports, has created significant hurdles for industries. This move, according to him, has led to discontent among US citizens who initially supported Trump.
Despite these challenges, Pawar expressed confidence in India's resilience, emphasizing the country's free trade policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts to stabilize the economic impacts caused by these global tariff dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
