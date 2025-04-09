Trump Administration Retreats on NVIDIA's Chip Regulation
The Trump administration has decided to retract its stringent stance on NVIDIA's 'H20' chip regulations following a diplomatic dinner at Mar-a-Lago. This move, as reported by NPR, reflects the complex interplay of political and business dynamics influencing technological regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:19 IST
The Trump administration has softened its position on regulating NVIDIA's 'H20' chips, as revealed after a Mar-a-Lago dinner, according to sources from NPR.
This change marks a significant pivot from the administration's previous approach, highlighting how diplomacy and high-profile interactions can shape policy decisions.
The decision underscores the complex relationship between governmental oversight and the tech industry's demands, impacting both business practices and international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- NVIDIA
- H20
- chip
- regulation
- Mar-a-Lago
- dinner
- NPR
- technology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Urges Regulation on Exorbitant Airfares
Balancing Creative Freedom: Navigating OTT Regulations
AI chatbots pose emotional manipulation risk, regulations lag behind
Lok Sabha Passes Boiler Regulation Bill, Ensuring Safety and Simplification
India's Space Regulation Takes Off: A New Era for Private Ventures