Trump Administration Retreats on NVIDIA's Chip Regulation

The Trump administration has softened its position on regulating NVIDIA's 'H20' chips, as revealed after a Mar-a-Lago dinner, according to sources from NPR.

This change marks a significant pivot from the administration's previous approach, highlighting how diplomacy and high-profile interactions can shape policy decisions.

The decision underscores the complex relationship between governmental oversight and the tech industry's demands, impacting both business practices and international relations.

