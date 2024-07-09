Summer Chill Hong Kong Campaign: Triple Rewards for Tourists
The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is set to launch the 'Summer Chill Hong Kong' campaign, featuring a 'Summer Triple Rewards' promotion that offers 500,000 sets of benefits worth over HK$100 million to overnight visitors. The campaign aims to boost tourism and spending with exclusive deals in transportation, dining, and shopping.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is rolling out an exciting new 'Summer Chill Hong Kong' campaign to attract and delight tourists. Central to the campaign is the 'Summer Triple Rewards' promotion, which will distribute 500,000 sets of rewards to overnight visitors, valued at more than HK$100 million.
Each reward set, worth up to HK$500, features discounts in transport, sightseeing, dining, and retail. Starting July, the initiative aims to stimulate tourist spending and enhance the visitor experience in Hong Kong.
HKTB's collaboration with over 100 brands in the city ensures a range of special offers in various sectors. Additionally, the campaign will feature summer-themed decorations across key landmarks and host city-wide events, including a special Doraemon exhibition, making Hong Kong a vibrant summer destination.
