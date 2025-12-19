Naxalite Leader's Surrender Marks Significant Breakthrough in Jharkhand

A wanted Naxalite leader, embroiled in 35 criminal cases, voluntarily surrendered to police authorities in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials confirmed on Friday.

Identified as Alok Yadav, also known by the alias Chandrashekhar Kumar Yadav, he was associated with the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), stemming from Bhagia village in the Balumath police station jurisdiction.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav's statement, Yadav relinquished a country-made pistol, multiple cartridges, and camouflaged attire while collecting a Rs 1 lakh reward under the 'Nai Disha' state scheme for surrenders. Meanwhile, the arrest of Salman Khan, another member of a Naxalite group, the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), took place in Ranchi district post an extortion-related shooting incident from December 16.

