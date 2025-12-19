Left Menu

Naxalite Leader's Surrender Marks Significant Breakthrough in Jharkhand

A wanted Naxalite, Alok Yadav from Jharkhand, surrendered to police, handing over weapons. He was an active member of PLFI, with 35 pending criminal cases and a bounty on his head. Simultaneously, Salman Khan of TSPC was arrested after an extortion-linked incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:10 IST
Naxalite Leader's Surrender Marks Significant Breakthrough in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted Naxalite leader, embroiled in 35 criminal cases, voluntarily surrendered to police authorities in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials confirmed on Friday.

Identified as Alok Yadav, also known by the alias Chandrashekhar Kumar Yadav, he was associated with the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), stemming from Bhagia village in the Balumath police station jurisdiction.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav's statement, Yadav relinquished a country-made pistol, multiple cartridges, and camouflaged attire while collecting a Rs 1 lakh reward under the 'Nai Disha' state scheme for surrenders. Meanwhile, the arrest of Salman Khan, another member of a Naxalite group, the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), took place in Ranchi district post an extortion-related shooting incident from December 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025