Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Criticizes DMK Double Standards

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran accused the ruling DMK of double standards for criticizing the ongoing electoral roll revision despite participating in the process. He defended the exercise as necessary and refuted claims of BJP interference, blaming DMK for political motivations. He also addressed a temple-related controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:12 IST
Nainar Nagendran
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President, Nainar Nagendran, has criticized the ruling DMK party, accusing it of displaying 'double standards' over the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls. Nagendran pointed out that despite their criticism, the DMK actively participated in the process, challenging their stance as inconsistent.

Nagendran labeled the revision a 'democratic exercise,' necessary for a state experiencing frequent migrations due to urbanization. He dismissed opposition claims suggesting political motives, asserting the process was implemented by state officials, not influenced by the BJP.

Addressing a recent temple-related controversy, he censured the state government's handling, following a tragic incident linked to religious tensions. He condemned the violence and attributed the confusion to government statements undermining traditional Hindu practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

