Left Menu

Bank of England Unveils 2026 Gilt Sales Schedule

The Bank of England announced its plans for gilt sales in the first quarter of 2026. It includes two auctions of short maturity sector bonds worth 800 million pounds each, medium maturity sector bonds through two auctions of 775 million pounds, and long maturity sector bonds via a single auction of 675 million pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:09 IST
Bank of England Unveils 2026 Gilt Sales Schedule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England has revealed its comprehensive schedule for gilt sales in the initial quarter of 2026, setting the stage for significant financial activities.

According to their statement, the central bank plans to conduct two auctions for short maturity sector bonds, each valued at 800 million pounds, approximately $1.07 billion.

Furthermore, it aims to manage medium maturity bonds through a pair of auctions at 775 million pounds each and a single auction for long maturity bonds totaling 675 million pounds during the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025