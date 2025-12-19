Bank of England Unveils 2026 Gilt Sales Schedule
The Bank of England announced its plans for gilt sales in the first quarter of 2026. It includes two auctions of short maturity sector bonds worth 800 million pounds each, medium maturity sector bonds through two auctions of 775 million pounds, and long maturity sector bonds via a single auction of 675 million pounds.
The Bank of England has revealed its comprehensive schedule for gilt sales in the initial quarter of 2026, setting the stage for significant financial activities.
According to their statement, the central bank plans to conduct two auctions for short maturity sector bonds, each valued at 800 million pounds, approximately $1.07 billion.
Furthermore, it aims to manage medium maturity bonds through a pair of auctions at 775 million pounds each and a single auction for long maturity bonds totaling 675 million pounds during the quarter.
