Rapid Response: A Police Station Rises in 24 Hours

In a remarkable feat of rapid construction, the Gadchiroli police successfully erected a new police station in a Naxal-affected region within just 24 hours. This effort, involving over 1,000 personnel, aims at enhancing security and driving development in the remote Tumarkothi village of the Hedri subdivision.

The newly established station, positioned merely two kilometers from the Chhattisgarh border, was inaugurated on Friday. The initiative is expected to curb Maoist violence, according to a statement from the Superintendent of Police's office. The strategic location serves as a critical point for fostering a sense of safety among local residents.

District police utilized JCB and Poclain machines to accomplish the task, reflecting a significant force's commitment to securing troubled regions and improving lives through vigilant efforts.

