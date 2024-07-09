Left Menu

Diamond Power Infrastructure Secures Landmark Adani Energy Contract

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has received an Rs 900 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd for the supply of conductors. The order is expected to be executed by April 2025. The transaction is not classified as a related party deal.

Updated: 09-07-2024 16:30 IST
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) has announced the receipt of a significant order valued at Rs 900 crore from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. The order entails the supply of AL 59 conductors, which are made from new generation aluminum alloy.

The company highlighted that the order is expected to be completed by April 2025, as per the exchange filing. The letter of intent confirms the worth of the contract at Rs 899.75 crore, inclusive of GST.

DPIL clarified that neither the promoter group nor any affiliated companies have any vested interest in the entity, ensuring that the transaction does not fall under related party dealings. DPIL specializes in the manufacture of cables and conductors.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

