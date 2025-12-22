Left Menu

Maoist Arrests Uncover Extortion Plot in Jharkhand

Four Maoists from the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee group were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Police seized firearms and other items during a raid in Benti village. The suspects admitted to a recent firing incident connected to extortion. An FIR was filed, and they were sent to custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Jharkhand's Chatra district successfully apprehended four individuals linked to the banned Maoist splinter group, the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TSPC), during a raid on Monday, police have reported.

According to the local police, the operation in Benti village, under the jurisdiction of Piparwar police station, was launched after credible intelligence indicated plans of an imminent major crime orchestrated by the TSPC.

Sumit Kumar Agarwal, the Superintendent of Police in Chatra, stated that two country-made pistols, two cartridges, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones were confiscated from the suspects. The detainees confessed to their involvement in a December 16 firing within the Khalari police station area, an act intended for extortion. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and the accused were placed in judicial custody.

