Britain's Budget Forecaster Prepares Key Economic Update

The UK government's budget watchdog is set to unveil its latest economic and public finance forecast on March 3, according to an official statement.

Despite being a significant economic forecast, the update will notably omit an assessment of the country's progress in reaching Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' fiscal targets.

This move follows Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' initiation, requesting the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an interim economic view, as confirmed by the Treasury on Monday.

